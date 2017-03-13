Candidates for special election spending plenty for TV time

Congressional races often don't get a lot of TV time, but candidates for an April special election are spending plenty of money for TV time.

The special election is in Georgia's 6th District, which includes part of Cobb, north Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Candidate Karen Handel is banking on name recognition as former Secretary of State, and public and private sector experience. Handel said that so far, she is focused digital ads, but didn't provide any, or tell us how much money she's raised.

"That's just one arm of the strategy across the board for the campaign," said Handel.

Another front-runner, former State Senator Judson Hill, is taking a folksy, then family approach to get his message out. He also wouldn't reveal how much money he's raised.

"More than enough to be on TV and stay on TV the rest of the campaign," said Hill.

Hill is acknowledging the influence of outside money for Republican and Democratic candidates in this closely-watched race, but be believes the Trump factor won't be the deciding factor.

"President Trump is not on the ballot here and he's not going to weigh in on this race," added Hill.

Will the money that buys the ads make or break the candidates?

There's an ad of candidate Jon Ossoff back in his college days dressed up as Han Solo of Star Wars.

"I expect to take some hits," said Ossoff.

And even though a Political Action Committee from the opposition paid for it, it ended up generating buzz for Ossoff.

While sticking to issues in his own ads, he isn't shy telling us that so far he's raised more than $3 million for his campaign.

The special election is to replace Tom Price, who was appointed to be the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

If no one gets 50 percent of the vote, a run-off election will be held in June.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.