Man accused of vandalizing 7 police cars, caught in police van

A man has been accused of vandalizing seven Atlanta police vehicles after he was allegedly caught inside a vandalized police van.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Monday on Peachtree Street and Pine Street.

Police say all the vehicles damaged were the property of the Atlanta Police Department.

Roy Tommie Jewell was taken into custody and is charged with seven counts of interference with government vehicles among other charges.

