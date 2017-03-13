Portions of NYC subway system to shut down due to winter weather

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says above-ground services from New York City's main transit agency will stop running at 4 a.m. Tuesday because of the upcoming winter storm.

That means no service on the portion of the New York City subway system that runs above ground. Cuomo says service on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North commuter lines could also be "significantly impacted."

Cuomo is urging people to stay home -- and off the roads -- unless absolutely necessary. He says there are currently no plans to cut underground Metropolitan Transportation Authority service, though he added "given the severity of the storm, anything can happen."

A state of emergency in New York will begin Tuesday morning, immediately after midnight.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service is has expanded its blizzard warning. It now runs from the Philadelphia suburbs through New York City and Boston to Maine.

