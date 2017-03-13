Price disagrees 'strenuously' with CBO report

The White House says it disagrees "strenuously" with a budget analysis of the Republican health care plan.

Health Secretary Tom Price says it will cover more individuals and lower costs.

Congress' nonpartisan budget analysts projected Monday that 14 million Americans would lose coverage next year under House Republican legislation remaking the nation's health care system. The Congressional Budget says that figure would grow to 24 million by 2026.

But Price says the administration disagrees "strenuously with the report that was put out."

Price complained the CBO only looked at the House bill, and not the two other parts of their three-phase plan.

As for the estimate that 14 million people would lose coverage, he says, "It's just not believable is what we would suggest."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.