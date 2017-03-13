Alleged trafficking victim tries to return to work at Pink Pony

According to an arrest warrant, the women rescued from a Sandy Springs mansion were forced to strip at metro Atlanta nightclubs, including The Pink Pony. But the attorney representing the club said that's not true.

(MORE: Eight women removed from home, alleged trafficker arrested)

"We had spoken to one of the girls before any of this happened said," said attorney Aubrey Villines, "Are you okay? Is everything okay? In fact two of them."

To make his point, Villines claims one of the rescued women actually tried to return to work at the Pink Pony two days after she was freed from the mansion. That's after police arrested 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts and charged him with false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor.

Villines said the woman's mother was even with her.

"I went over there, made sure she was safe," he said. "She said she didn't have any money. I gave her money for food, for her and her mother and said at this time, we need to find out if you're truly a victim or if you've done anything wrong in this club."

So why return to work if the allegations are true?

CBS46 took that question to psychologist Erik Fisher. He said it could be what he calls the golden handcuffs syndrome.

"Just because this case is filed doesn't mean their lives are any different," he said. "It's not. They still need to earn a living, make an income. It may have been a lifestyle they've gotten accustomed to, not something they want to do but something that helps them make a living."

Fisher said the woman may have felt trapped, realizing that the only way she could earn money was to dance for a living.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.