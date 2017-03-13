Alleged human trafficker given unauthorized permission to live in mansion

Kenndric Roberts is in jail, accused of holding eight women against their will inside a million-dollar mansion in Sandy Springs.

We've learned Roberts was given unauthorized permission to live in the home by the actual renter who was vetted by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

We wanted to know how easy it is for someone else to live inside your home without your permission.

Police say women where held like prisoners in the mansion, where the rent was $72,000 for the year.

Both the homeowner and original renter had their own leasing agents, but neither would comment. But by all accounts, they did their jobs well, yet that still wasn't enough to prevent the crimes that police say took place in the mansion.

According to the homeowners, Roberts was not on the lease. They say the alleged human trafficker sublet the home against the term of the agreement.

"A lot of it is how you handle the lease itself," said real estate attorney Brian Daughdrill. "You can write the lease in such a way that you can limit the number of people that are in the house, the permission that's required for people other than those on the lease to be in there, and then the provisions for what kind of uses are permitted in the house."

It is not uncommon to find "For Sale" signs in expensive communities, but neighbors we spoke with tell us they also get plenty of rental inquires, and while you can download generic lease contracts online, experts say it's best to have a lawyer put some teeth in your paperwork.

Lawsuits over broken leases are commonplace, including those where the home is used for crimes. The problem is even if the owner wins in court, they can still lose in the checkbook.

If you rent out a house, it's good to have a good relationship with the neighbors. They're better than the police at knowing when something's wrong, but sometimes -- like in this case -- there was nothing obvious.

In fact, there had not been a police call there during the time Roberts was living there.

