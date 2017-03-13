Third suspect in fatal Loganville shooting turns self in

Police say all three suspects have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Loganville.

Jacquorrius Madison, 19, was shot and killed just before 6 p.m. on March 11 in the 4600 block of Grove Lake Street.

(MORE: 19-year-old fatally shot in Loganville)

Police say witnesses told them Madison was shot during a fight with other teenagers.

Joshua Cook was arrested Monday, just a day after police arrested 17 year-old Terrance Thornton Sunday night. A third suspect, 18-year-old Corey Bryant, turned himself in to the Gwinnett County Jail shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

"This is a deeply disturbing case involving four young men who were at the beginning of their adult lives," said Cpl. Michele Pihera in a written statement. "On one side, you have a family grieving the loss of a 19-year old. And, at the other end are three families trying to understand how their teen could be involved in such a crime."

The homicide is drug-related, according to authorities, and another person is still being sought in connection to the shooting.

