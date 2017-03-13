Rabies scare has pet owners on alert in Henry County

A rabies scare in Henry County has left pet owners on alert.

Henry County put up signs early Monday morning alerting folks who live in a half-mile radius of South Moor Circle in Stockbridge that an animal on their street tested positive for rabies.

Henry County officials received a call from a resident on South Moor Circle because her dogs had killed a raccoon. Tests later showed the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The dogs are being isolated for six months as precaution.

Symptoms of rabies include an animal acting vicious or disoriented. The virus can be fatal, which is why animal control officers feel it's important to get the word out.

Besides getting your pets re-vaccinated, county heath experts say you need to closely observe them for the next 45 days to make sure they don't have any symptoms.

