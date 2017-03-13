CBS announces new comedy based on 'Big Bang Theory's' Sheldon Cooper

Are you a fan of The Big Bang Theory?

If so, you'll like the news out of Hollywood, where CBS announced a new spin-off based on the character of Sheldon Cooper, played by Emmy award-winning actor Jim Parsons.

Throughout the 10-year run of The Big Bang Theory, there has been many references to Sheldon's childhood in Texas, which is exactly what the new show will be based on.

The show will follow a 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper living with his family in East Texas and going to high school.

The younger Sheldon will be played by Iain Armitage, while Jim Parsons will narrate the comedy as the adult version of Sheldon.

Parsons will also serve as an executive producer on the new comedy, in addition to Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, both of whom are also executive producers on The Big Bang Theory.

In addition to creating The Big Bang Theory, Lorre has also created Two and a Half Men, Mom and Mike & Molly for CBS.

The new spin-off will debut during the next television season.

You can watch episodes of The Big Bang Theory Thursday night's at 8 p.m. on CBS46.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.