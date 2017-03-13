3 kids injured after schools bus wreck in Newton County

Three students were treated for minor injuries Monday after a school bus wreck in Newton County.

School bus #20-94 collided with a vehicle at Brown Bridge Road and Christian Road around 5:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Newton County Schools.

The bus was traveling from Veterans Memorial Middle School.

The spokesperson says 26 students -- including the three students injured -- were on the school bus and checked out at the scene. They were taken back to the middle school to be released to their parents, according to authorities.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.