Could this be the day? World awaits birth of baby giraffe

The wait continues at a zoo in New York as the world anxiously awaits the birth of a new baby giraffe and it could come at any moment.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York began streaming the video live to Facebook on March 6 of the highly-anticipated birth of April the Giraffe's new baby calf. YouTube had previously suspended the livestreaming video after it determined the video violated the site's policy on nudity and sexual conduct.

Thousands of people complained that the video was taken down before it was put back up.

Watch the giraffe birth cam below

