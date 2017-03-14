Meeting scheduled between NAACP and Cobb County schools superintendent

A man is behind bars after walking into an area business, stealing the keys to a BMW and then smashing into a treeMore >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
An exhaustive report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) indicates the Cobb County Police Department has a strong overall structure with good leadership, but also is in need of improvement in areas of staffing and community relations.More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
On a beautiful day in June, Josh and Amanda Holbrook shared a moment outside together, but a cloud has been hanging over Josh’s life for the past seven years. “I pray for justice all the time, just anything to give us some closure,” Holbrook said.More >
The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.More >
Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.More >
The U.S. Coast Guard is telling WCSC-TV in South Carolina that both state and federal authorities are investigating a potential dirty bomb threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >
Thursday marks the third day in the search for two escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers while being transported to another prison.More >
Escaped inmates Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose were two of 33 inmates being transported in a prison bus Tuesday morning when they overpowered two corrections officers on board, stealing their firearms and carjacking a green Honda Civic.More >
