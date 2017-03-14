Meeting scheduled between NAACP and Cobb County schools superintendent

Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale is expected to meet with members of the NAACP on Thursday to discuss what's next after the school completed its investigation into a racially sensitive social media post that sent shock waves through North Cobb High School.

Police were on hand for a second day at the school on Monday after parents of students voiced their concerns about the safety of their children. This comes after a student wrote a social media post that allegedly declared their hatred of African-American people and talked about genocide.

The student in question allegedly posted he wished he could've "personally assassinated President Abraham Lincoln for freeing African-Americans from slavery." The message was posted on Snapchat, leaving students at the school on edge.

The NAACP met with concerned parents on Monday, who say the school and police are not doing enough to make their kids feel safe. They are also calling for criminal charges against the student in question and say they won't go quietly.

The school says they've completed the investigation and a letter was sent to parents of children regarding the current situation.

"Dear North Cobb High School Family,

We want to always partner with you to provide open communication and assure you the safety of all students is our top priority. To that end, we want to inform you that we have completed the investigation into the offensive social media post. We want to make it clear that we took the matter very seriously and, in accordance with Cobb County School District disciplinary policies and procedures, we took appropriate action to maintain a safe environment for all students. We will not tolerate that type of behavior at North Cobb High School.

We have said it before, but it is worth repeating; encourage your child to pass along any information relating to harmful behavior involving our students or school community.

Sincerely,

North Cobb High School Administration

What particular disciplinary measures school officials handed down to the student who wrote the post is not known because of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

