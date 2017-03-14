It's National Pi Day! Take advantage of these deals - CBS46 News

It's National Pi Day! Take advantage of these deals

By WGCL Digital Team
Today is March 14, or 3/14 and of course, it's National Pi Day! Pi, approximated as 3.14159, is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. 

With that in mind, take a look at these deals that can be had in celebration of the day:

  • Blaze Pizza – Land any pizza pie for $3.14.
  • Bojangles – Dive your fork into a slice of sweet potato pie for $3.14.
  • Boston Market – Gobble down a free chicken pot pie with any individual meal and drink purchase.
  • Carrows Restaurants – Wolf down any slice of pie for $3.14.
  • Coco’s Bakery Restaurants – Treat yourself to any slice of Signature pie for $3.14.
  • Fresh Brothers – Join the Fresh Fan Club to get 10% off any pie order.
  • Godfather’s Pizza – Snatch up these specials: * $3 off a large pizza. * $4 off a jumbo pizza.
  • Hungry Howie’s – Purchase any Howie Bread to get a "medium one-topping pizza for $3.14.
  • Marie Callender’s – Slice up a fresh lemon meringue pie for $8.99.
  • Pi Pizzeria – Check out these two Offers: * Buy one large pizza, get one large pizza for $3.14. * A free large pizza with proof of birthdate.
  • Pieology – Snag a custom pizza for $3.14 when you join the Pie Life eClub.
  • Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet – Feast on an unlimited pizza buffet for $3.14.
  • Urban Bricks Pizza – On Pi Day, you can purchase a pizza for $3.14.
  • Villa Italian Kitchen – Slice up a whole cheese pizza for $3.14.
  • Your Pie – You get pizza, select combos, and craft beer for $3.14.
  • Whole Foods – Get $3.14 off any large bakery pie or large Take & Bake pizza.

Non-Food Pi Day Deals

  • &Pizza – Get hitched with a free wedding and party at &Pizza.
  • Kohl’s – Shop online-only deals on pie bakeware and accessories.
  • Adafruit – Shop select Raspberry Pi products for 20% off.
  • Half.com – Receive 95% off The Life of Pi paperback.
  • Maker Shed – Take 10% off Raspberry Pi Kit.
  • Spreadshirts – Show your Pi Day spirit with a Pirate Pi Day t-shirt by Mudge Studios for $10.
  • ThinkGeek – Spend $31.41 or more at the online store to get a free Pi Day t-shirt.
  • Zazzle – Score 14% off your Pi Day order.

