It's National Pi Day! Take advantage of these deals

Today is March 14, or 3/14 and of course, it's National Pi Day! Pi, approximated as 3.14159, is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

With that in mind, take a look at these deals that can be had in celebration of the day:

Blaze Pizza – Land any pizza pie for $3.14.

Bojangles – Dive your fork into a slice of sweet potato pie for $3.14.

Boston Market – Gobble down a free chicken pot pie with any individual meal and drink purchase.

Carrows Restaurants – Wolf down any slice of pie for $3.14.

Coco’s Bakery Restaurants – Treat yourself to any slice of Signature pie for $3.14.

Fresh Brothers – Join the Fresh Fan Club to get 10% off any pie order.

Godfather’s Pizza – Snatch up these specials: * $3 off a large pizza. * $4 off a jumbo pizza.

Hungry Howie’s – Purchase any Howie Bread to get a "medium one-topping pizza for $3.14.

Marie Callender’s – Slice up a fresh lemon meringue pie for $8.99.

Pi Pizzeria – Check out these two Offers: * Buy one large pizza, get one large pizza for $3.14. * A free large pizza with proof of birthdate.

Pieology – Snag a custom pizza for $3.14 when you join the Pie Life eClub.

Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet – Feast on an unlimited pizza buffet for $3.14.

Urban Bricks Pizza – On Pi Day, you can purchase a pizza for $3.14.

Villa Italian Kitchen – Slice up a whole cheese pizza for $3.14.

Your Pie – You get pizza, select combos, and craft beer for $3.14.

Whole Foods – Get $3.14 off any large bakery pie or large Take & Bake pizza.

Non-Food Pi Day Deals

&Pizza – Get hitched with a free wedding and party at &Pizza.

Kohl’s – Shop online-only deals on pie bakeware and accessories.

Adafruit – Shop select Raspberry Pi products for 20% off.

Half.com – Receive 95% off The Life of Pi paperback.

Maker Shed – Take 10% off Raspberry Pi Kit.

Spreadshirts – Show your Pi Day spirit with a Pirate Pi Day t-shirt by Mudge Studios for $10.

ThinkGeek – Spend $31.41 or more at the online store to get a free Pi Day t-shirt.

Zazzle – Score 14% off your Pi Day order.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.