Parent livestreams filthy conditions inside middle school bathroom

A woman whose daughter attends Lithonia Middle School took to Facebook to tell the world about the unsanitary conditions inside one of the school's bathrooms.

Ashonti Dixon, whose daughter is currently enrolled in the school, also has a son that previously attended. She says she was at a choir concert at the school and had to use the bathroom when she came upon the deplorable conditions.

In the video, which contains some graphic language, Dixon says there was no soap to wash her hands and the toilet stalls wanted to make her "cuss so bad".

She says the bathroom had four toilets and only one was in usable condition. The other three were either missing a stall door, had no toilet paper or were completely out of service and covered with garbage bags.

She also talks about the conditions of the sinks.

Watch the video below

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.