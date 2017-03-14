Body found at truck stop in Forest Park - CBS46 News

Body found at truck stop in Forest Park

By WGCL Digital Team
FOREST PARK, GA (CBS46) -

Forest Park Police are investigating after a body was found at a truck stop.

Officials say the deceased person is female and she was found inside a tractor trailer at the Sun Petro Truck Stop.

