Missing landlord found and served

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (CBS46) -

Angela Mains located a Marietta house she thought would be perfect to raise foster kids. She signed a lease and put down a $1,000 deposit. But the landlord rented the house to someone else. Mains couldn't get her deposit back, so she decided to take the landlord to small claims court. One big problem: she couldn't find him to serve him. Better Call Harry joins the case of the missing landlord.

    •   