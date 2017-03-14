Young girl injured in dog attack that killed boy back home recovering

A young girl critically injured in a dog attack that claimed the life of a 5 year-old boy as the two waited at a school bus stop in Atlanta is back home recovering after being released from the hospital.

CBS46 was sent a video of 6 year-old Syrai Sanders at home recovering. She still has a bandage on her head and requires a tube down one of her nostrils as she continues to get better.

Sanders was critically injured and Logan Braatz was killed during the attack that happened in mid-January. One dog was identified as a pit bull, while the other was identified as a pit bull mix, according to an Atlanta police report.

Cameron Tucker, the owner of the dog that attacked the children, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case. Tucker is also charged with two counts of reckless conduct.

