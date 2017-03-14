2 arrested in connection to death of man who used Letgo App

DeKalb County Police announced the arrest of two suspects accused of killing a man during an armed robbery.

Cicero Smith,18 and 15yoa arrested and charged with 3/3/17 murder of Samuel Norman on Indian Manor Dr pic.twitter.com/ZvKTqD7oSQ — DeKalb County Police (@DeKalbCountyPD) March 14, 2017

Cicero Smith,18, and a 15-year-old, who is a juvenile and cannot be named, were arrested and charged with the murder of Samuel Norman on Indian Manor Drive, March 3. Norman, 51, was killed while inside his truck as he tried to buy a drone from someone off the Letgo app.

The news stunned Sherrie Cole and others who live next to the scene of the crime.

“You kill somebody you’re obviously going to jail for a long time. It’s just sad, it’s really, really sad,” Cole said. “Young people! I don’t understand it. Young people are so vicious now. You have to be really careful."

Investigators believe robbery was the motive after scanning the Letgo app where consumers buy and sell second hand items.

“Detectives subpoenaed the registered information from Letgo out of Sweden,” DeKalb Police Maj. Stephen Fore said.

From there they were able to trace the account back to Smith’s home and then make the arrests.

“We got a search warrant for that residence, executed that search warrant Thursday of last week where detectives uncovered additional evidence leading to the identity of the two suspects,” Fore said.

“The fact that they have arrested someone makes me feel much better, the fact that it happened over here has me a little concerned,” Cole said.

