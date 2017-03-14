Officials investigate cause of fire at Gwinnett County business

Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.More >
At least one person was killed in an accident in Gwinnett County Monday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 316 at Buford Drive.More >
The black bear was seen in a parking lot near Relus Technologies at Technology Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Road.More >
Family of three rescued by Aviation Unit after being lost in Harbins Park.More >
The Gwinnett County Ethics Board is recommending a public reprimand for embattled Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter.More >
The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.More >
Thursday marks the third day in the search for two escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers while being transported to another prison.More >
A person who raised alarms about a possible "dirty bomb" on a container ship approaching the port of Charleston in South Carolina was being questioned Thursday after searches found nothing dangerous.More >
One of the most embarrassing chapters in city history is about to be retold on the silver screen as producers will turn the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal into a movie.More >
