Officials investigate cause of fire at Gwinnett County business

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the Tuesday morning fire at the LIGHCRAFT LIGHTING building in Suwanee.

Crews arrived to the scene around 10 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the warehouse. The blaze caused heavy damage to LIGHTCRAFT and extensive water and smoke damage to the adjourning businesses.

Officials say one person was inside LIGHTCRAFT when the fire started. He was able to get out of the office without being hurt.

