Gwinnett County man deported after female genital mutilation sentence

An Ethiopian man convicted of aggravated battery and cruelty to children was removed from the United States on Monday.

Khalid Adem, 41, was arrested for using scissors to mutilate the genitals of his 2-year-old daughter.

He was deported on Monday after serving 10 years in prison.

Adem was an Ethiopian citizen and native when he was living in Gwinnett County, Georgia in 2006. (He was convicted in 2006, but his wife who turned him in believes the crime was committed in 2001). His case was drew national attention for being the first criminal conviction in the United States for female genital mutilation (FGM).

He became the catalyst for the specific criminalization of FGM under Georgia state law.

Female genital mutilation is a federal crime, and any involvement in committing this crime is a human rights violation that results in imprisonment and potential deportation. (This crime includes doing the procedure within the United States as well as sending women overseas to be cut).

Since 2003, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more than 380 individuals for human rights-related violations. ICE has also physically removed more than 780 known or suspected human rights violators from the United States since that time.

Anyone with information about foreign nationals engaging in human rights abuses or war crimes should call ICE at 1-866-347-2423. (Callers may remain anonymous).

