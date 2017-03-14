4 East Point Fire vehicles vandalized

Officials are investigating after several East Point Fire Station vehicles were vandalized Tuesday morning.

According to East Point Police, four vehicles were vandalized with possible thefts at Fire Station 4 which is located on Ben Hill Road.

No suspects are in custody at this time and the matter remains under investigation.

