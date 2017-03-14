Dogs who attacked 2 kids in Fulton County euthanized

CBS46 has confirmed that both dogs who attacked two children in Fulton County have been euthanized.

Logan Braatz, 6, died in the attack. Meanwhile, 5-year-old Syrai Sanders was hospitalized and is now recovering at home.

The owner of the dogs, Cameron Tucker, was arrested, charged and later released on bond.

