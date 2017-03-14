Police search for missing man in Atlanta

Police say they're looking for a man who went missing in Atlanta.
Austin Hart was reported missing by his mother, who said he left for Atlanta around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police did not say where Hart was traveling from.
Hart's family received a call from an unknown man saying Hart's vehicle was found at Paines and Pelham, but Hart was nowhere to be found, according to authorities.
If you see Hart, you're asked to call Atlanta police.
Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
CBS46 has confirmed Karen Handel is a resident of the neighborhood where the envelopes were distributed.More >
CBS46 has confirmed Karen Handel is a resident of the neighborhood where the envelopes were distributed.More >
As the manhunt continues for two escaped inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers in Putnam County, CBS46 is taking a closer look inside one of the buses used to transport the inmates.More >
As the manhunt continues for two escaped inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers in Putnam County, CBS46 is taking a closer look inside one of the buses used to transport the inmates.More >
Hundreds of gun owners traded their guns for cash Thursday at an Atlanta event aimed at getting unwanted and illegally obtained guns off the streets.More >
Hundreds of gun owners traded their guns for cash Thursday at an Atlanta event aimed at getting unwanted and illegally obtained guns off the streets.More >
Beyonce announced the four winners of her Formation Scholars Awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, and one of the students is a junior at Spelman College.More >
Beyonce announced the four winners of her Formation Scholars Awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, and one of the students is a junior at Spelman College.More >
Atlanta Police are searching for a missing woman diagnosed with dementia and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.More >
Atlanta Police are searching for a missing woman diagnosed with dementia and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.More >
The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.More >
The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.More >
Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.More >
Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.More >
Thursday marks the third day in the search for two escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers while being transported to another prison.More >
Thursday marks the third day in the search for two escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers while being transported to another prison.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether the escaped Georgia inmates were spotted in Shelbyville, TN, on Thursday morning.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether the escaped Georgia inmates were spotted in Shelbyville, TN, on Thursday morning.More >
One of the most embarrassing chapters in city history is about to be retold on the silver screen as producers will turn the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal into a movie.More >
One of the most embarrassing chapters in city history is about to be retold on the silver screen as producers will turn the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal into a movie.More >