Police search for missing man in Atlanta

Police say they're looking for a man who went missing in Atlanta.

Austin Hart was reported missing by his mother, who said he left for Atlanta around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police did not say where Hart was traveling from.

Hart's family received a call from an unknown man saying Hart's vehicle was found at Paines and Pelham, but Hart was nowhere to be found, according to authorities.

If you see Hart, you're asked to call Atlanta police.

