Tyler Perry's dad escapes Louisiana house fire

The father of actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry is OK after a fire destroyed his Louisiana home.

Officials in Greensburg, Louisiana, tell WAFB-TV that Emmett Perry was home at the time the fire was reported about 8 Monday night. St. Helena Parish Sheriff Nat Williams says Perry heard cracking or popping sounds coming from the attic.

The older Perry made it out of the home safely.

Williams says several fire departments responded to the scene and the house is a total loss.

Tyler Perry was born in New Orleans and now lives in Atlanta.

