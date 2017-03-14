Tyler Perry's dad escapes Louisiana house fire - CBS46 News

Tyler Perry's dad escapes Louisiana house fire

Posted: Updated:
Source: (MGN) Source: (MGN)
GREENSBURG, La. (AP) -

The father of actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry is OK after a fire destroyed his Louisiana home.

Officials in Greensburg, Louisiana, tell WAFB-TV that Emmett Perry was home at the time the fire was reported about 8 Monday night. St. Helena Parish Sheriff Nat Williams says Perry heard cracking or popping sounds coming from the attic.

The older Perry made it out of the home safely.

Williams says several fire departments responded to the scene and the house is a total loss.

Tyler Perry was born in New Orleans and now lives in Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Escaped inmate’s family: Turn yourself in before you get shot

    Escaped inmate’s family: Turn yourself in before you get shot

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:23:06 GMT
    Ricky DuboseRicky Dubose

    The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.

    More >

    The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.

    More >

  • Escaped GA inmates captured in Rutherford County

    Escaped GA inmates captured in Rutherford County

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:54:59 GMT

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether the escaped Georgia inmates were spotted in Shelbyville, TN, on Thursday morning.

    More >

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether the escaped Georgia inmates were spotted in Shelbyville, TN, on Thursday morning.

    More >

  • Gwinnett deputy saves dog's life while serving evictions

    Gwinnett deputy saves dog's life while serving evictions

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 7:36 AM EDT2017-06-13 11:36:49 GMT
    The puppy's new name is Klaus (WGCL)The puppy's new name is Klaus (WGCL)

    Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.

    More >

    Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.

    More >
    •   