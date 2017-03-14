Kordell Stewart awarded millions in defamation lawsuit

Former NFL quarterback Kordell Stewart was awarded $3 million by a DeKalb County judge after suing a man for defamation.

Defendants Andrew Caldwell, Catalyst Next and Jarrius Moon were alleged to have spread rumors that Cordell had homosexual relations with Caldwell. In a one-on-one interview, Stewart discussed the allegations.

"This is people who are doing the best they can to get on," said Stewart. "When I say get on, I mean trying to get on the scene and make money. But then it goes back to irresponsible journalism."

"100 percent false, 100 percent false. I am a heterosexual man. I've always been that way," said Stewart.

Stewart's attorney, Antavius Weems, said Caldwell first made the claim on a radio station owned by Catalyst Next. He said Moon planned to use the alleged relationship as a story line in a reality TV show.

The judgment handed down was against Caldwell and Catalyst. Moon told CBS46 he had nothing to do with the allegations.

Stewart says although his name was dragged through the mud, his reputation isn't ruined.

"If I live my life off of what people thought and how they felt about me, I would have been done a long time ago." Stewart said.

