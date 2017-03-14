Dekalb County Schools prepare for freezing morning temperatures

Adults know what the weather is like outside.

"Man it's cold," downtown Atlanta walker Joshua Britton said.

Still not all were ready for it.

"I had already put away my winter clothes," Juan Brena said.

You will want to pull those winter clothes out of storage, especially for children heading to school in the morning.

The Dekalb County School District has about 830 buses on the road on any given day. CBS46 learned from Cedric Burse, the director of Fleet and Transportation Operations, they expect their buses to be ready to run in the freezing weather.

"Diesel engine is a pretty good engine," Burse said. "It does pretty good in the cold weather and sometimes it doesn't."

In case it doesn't crews will be at the ready to get them going.

"We have our mechanics come in early so they can be there as the drivers are starting their buses," Burse said.

Burse says drivers are being warned to be on the alert for possible icy spots on their morning routes. He says their priority is the 67,000 students they get to and from school.

"We start the buses 30 minutes early so the buses have time to heat up," Burse said. "So everything is focused on making sure the students get picked up on time and delivered safely."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.