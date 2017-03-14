CBS46 goes behind the scenes of MacGyver - CBS46 News

CBS46 goes behind the scenes of MacGyver

Posted: Updated:
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Tax breaks have lured the film industry to Georgia, and that includes producers of the CBS drama MacGyver.

The action packed show films in Atlanta and in Morrow, and the cast says they love the southern hospitality. As the show wraps up its first season, the cast is happy with how the characters and the show have evolved.

CBS46 reporter Aiyana Cristal takes you on a behind the scenes tour of the show.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Escaped inmate’s family: Turn yourself in before you get shot

    Escaped inmate’s family: Turn yourself in before you get shot

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:23:06 GMT
    Ricky DuboseRicky Dubose

    The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.

    More >

    The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.

    More >

  • Escaped GA inmates captured in Rutherford County

    Escaped GA inmates captured in Rutherford County

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:54:59 GMT

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether the escaped Georgia inmates were spotted in Shelbyville, TN, on Thursday morning.

    More >

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether the escaped Georgia inmates were spotted in Shelbyville, TN, on Thursday morning.

    More >

  • Gwinnett deputy saves dog's life while serving evictions

    Gwinnett deputy saves dog's life while serving evictions

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 7:36 AM EDT2017-06-13 11:36:49 GMT
    The puppy's new name is Klaus (WGCL)The puppy's new name is Klaus (WGCL)

    Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.

    More >

    Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.

    More >
    •   