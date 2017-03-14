Police: Man appears on porch, claims to have been robbed in Dunw - CBS46 News

Police: Man appears on porch, claims to have been robbed in Dunwoody

By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Dunwoody police) (Source: Dunwoody police)
DUNWOODY, GA (CBS46) -

Dunwoody police say they're looking for a suspicious person who appeared on someone's front porch and claimed to have been robbed.

The incident occurred Tuesday on Vernon Springs Drive.

Police say the alleged victim asked the homeowner if he could come inside the home to call 911. After the homeowner said he'd call 911 without allowing the man in his home, the alleged victim simply left, according to authorities.

Police say they had not received any calls afterward regarding a robbery.

The suspicious person is described by police has 5'8" tall with a neck tattoo. He was also carrying a green army backpack, according to authorities.

If you have any information about the person, you're asked to call police.

