One room schoolhouse creates competition for public schools

The modern-day one-room schoolhouse is the next big trend in education. When it opens this August in Decatur, it will be the first school of its kind in Georgia.

The 21st Century Stem Academy will house about 100 students from kindergarten through 10th grade within its 4,000 square-foot space.

The school brings students of all ages into the same classroom and using technology to cater the curriculum to each child's needs.

Teachers serve as facilitators, rather than lecturers, and kids learn through projects, not memorization.

The school uses research-based curriculum to personalize education for each child. Teachers work with students around that customized curriculum.

Tuition for micro schools can run as much as $25,000. 21C’s tuition is lower costing $8,400 a year per student.

The micro school concept has been gaining excitement with school choice supporters but critics argue that with tuition costs in the thousands the choice is for a small niche.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.