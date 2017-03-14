One room schoolhouse creates competition for public schools

Beyonce announced the four winners of her Formation Scholars Awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, and one of the students is a junior at Spelman College.More >
Beyonce announced the four winners of her Formation Scholars Awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, and one of the students is a junior at Spelman College.More >
In celebration of Beyonce's legendary "Lemonade" album, the singer and actress announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.More >
In celebration of Beyonce's legendary "Lemonade" album, the singer and actress announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.More >
Georgia's Department of Education will recognize a special teacher this week.More >
Georgia's Department of Education will recognize a special teacher this week.More >
A non-profit Atlanta university is fighting back against a new state law that strips funding for private universities trying to protect undocumented students.More >
A non-profit Atlanta university is fighting back against a new state law that strips funding for private universities trying to protect undocumented students.More >
The school year is officially over for students and educators with Atlanta Public Schools, and many of those teachers will not be returning for the 2018-2019 school year.More >
The school year is officially over for students and educators with Atlanta Public Schools, and many of those teachers will not be returning for the 2018-2019 school year.More >
A man accused of stomping on the windshield of someone's car has been arrested.More >
A man accused of stomping on the windshield of someone's car has been arrested.More >
A suspect accused in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Brookhaven on June 1 is in police custody after being arrested Wednesday morning.More >
A suspect accused in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Brookhaven on June 1 is in police custody after being arrested Wednesday morning.More >
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a man who was shot and killed during a road rage incident on I-285 in DeKalb County on June 5.More >
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a man who was shot and killed during a road rage incident on I-285 in DeKalb County on June 5.More >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
A woman is dead after being shot in the face in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Waffle House early Tuesday morning.More >
A woman is dead after being shot in the face in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Waffle House early Tuesday morning.More >
The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.More >
The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether the escaped Georgia inmates were spotted in Shelbyville, TN, on Thursday morning.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether the escaped Georgia inmates were spotted in Shelbyville, TN, on Thursday morning.More >
Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.More >
Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.More >
One of the most embarrassing chapters in city history is about to be retold on the silver screen as producers will turn the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal into a movie.More >
One of the most embarrassing chapters in city history is about to be retold on the silver screen as producers will turn the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal into a movie.More >
Two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday in Tennessee after holding an elderly couple captive and leading police on a chase by car and foot, authorities said.More >
Two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday in Tennessee after holding an elderly couple captive and leading police on a chase by car and foot, authorities said.More >