Crash closes highway in Barrow County

By WGCL Digital Team
BARROW COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Officials say a wreck closed Highway 316 in Barrow County Tuesday.

The wreck occurred on Highway 316 near Loganville Highway.

There were multiple vehicles involved in the crash, according to Barrow County Emergency Services.

Chopper46 was at the scene and showed firefighters and police at the scene working to clear damaged vehicles.

Officials have not provided any information on injuries. 

