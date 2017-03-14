Cobb finally sorts out $14M list of Suntrust Park road projects - CBS46 News

Cobb finally sorts out $14M list of Suntrust Park road projects

Posted: Updated:
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Just one month before opening night at Suntrust Park, Cobb County Commissioners finally put to rest a question that had lingered over the county's budget for more than two years. 

That is, how the $14 million county commitment would be spent when it comes to road and infrastructure projects near the new stadium.

Several of those projects, such as traffic signal installation and sidewalk improvements, have already begun. However, the county never put together a formal list outlining what exactly the $14 million in taxpayer dollars would cover.

That list was at last submitted and approved by commissioners, by a 4-1 vote, Tuesday morning.

"I think where the breakdown was, was there really wasn't a lot of dialogue between the county and the Braves," said commissioner Bob Ott. "There was really never a list (of projects) that came in front of the board like it did today."

After the approval of that list, the Braves issued a statement, saying, "Today's vote reaffirms the multiple agreements we reached with Cobb County more than two years ago, outlining our relationship in a detailed manner. We have enjoyed a great partnership with Cobb County."

An analysis by the county shows they still owe roughly $12 million of the $14 million to which they committed.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Cobb CountyMore>>

  • Suspect steals BMW, smashes it into tree

    Suspect steals BMW, smashes it into tree

    Thursday, June 15 2017 10:45 AM EDT2017-06-15 14:45:26 GMT
    Source: Marietta Police DepartmentSource: Marietta Police Department

    A man is behind bars after walking into an area business, stealing the keys to a BMW and then smashing into a tree 

    More >

    A man is behind bars after walking into an area business, stealing the keys to a BMW and then smashing into a tree 

    More >

  • SPECIAL

    Showdown in District 6

    Showdown in District 6

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-06-14 04:00:57 GMT

    Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.

    More >

    Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.

    More >

  • Report on Cobb County police shows overall positive structure

    Report on Cobb County police shows overall positive structure

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-06-13 21:54:15 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    An exhaustive report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) indicates the Cobb County Police Department has a strong overall structure with good leadership, but also is in need of improvement in areas of staffing and community relations.

    More >

    An exhaustive report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) indicates the Cobb County Police Department has a strong overall structure with good leadership, but also is in need of improvement in areas of staffing and community relations.

    More >
    •   