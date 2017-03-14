Cobb finally sorts out $14M list of Suntrust Park road projects

Just one month before opening night at Suntrust Park, Cobb County Commissioners finally put to rest a question that had lingered over the county's budget for more than two years.

That is, how the $14 million county commitment would be spent when it comes to road and infrastructure projects near the new stadium.

Several of those projects, such as traffic signal installation and sidewalk improvements, have already begun. However, the county never put together a formal list outlining what exactly the $14 million in taxpayer dollars would cover.

That list was at last submitted and approved by commissioners, by a 4-1 vote, Tuesday morning.

"I think where the breakdown was, was there really wasn't a lot of dialogue between the county and the Braves," said commissioner Bob Ott. "There was really never a list (of projects) that came in front of the board like it did today."

After the approval of that list, the Braves issued a statement, saying, "Today's vote reaffirms the multiple agreements we reached with Cobb County more than two years ago, outlining our relationship in a detailed manner. We have enjoyed a great partnership with Cobb County."

An analysis by the county shows they still owe roughly $12 million of the $14 million to which they committed.

