Scholarship scams alert

While college admissions offices are sending out acceptances, scammers are targeting students and their families with false promises of scholarships and grants for a fee.

The Better Business Bureau is alerting consumers and Better Call Harry has details.

Check out fafsa.gov to apply for federal student aid and grants.gov to apply for federal grants. Applications to both are free.

