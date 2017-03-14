MARTA service delayed after someone jumps on tracks

Service on the MARTA red line was delayed Tuesday after someone jumped on the tracks.

The MARTA red line runs north and south through Atlanta.

Due to police activity near Buckhead, extensive delays continuing on Red Line. — MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) March 14, 2017

A spokesperson with MARTA initially told CBS46 that authorities were still trying to catch the individual, but later provided an update saying the individual was caught.

The individual, who has not been identified, was taken to the Fulton County Jail and charged with trespassing.

