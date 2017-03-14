Fatal silicone injection case leads to guilty plea

CBS46 has confirmed Karen Handel is a resident of the neighborhood where the envelopes were distributed.More >
As the manhunt continues for two escaped inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers in Putnam County, CBS46 is taking a closer look inside one of the buses used to transport the inmates.More >
Hundreds of gun owners traded their guns for cash Thursday at an Atlanta event aimed at getting unwanted and illegally obtained guns off the streets.More >
Beyonce announced the four winners of her Formation Scholars Awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, and one of the students is a junior at Spelman College.More >
Atlanta Police are searching for a missing woman diagnosed with dementia and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.More >
The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether the escaped Georgia inmates were spotted in Shelbyville, TN, on Thursday morning.More >
Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.More >
One of the most embarrassing chapters in city history is about to be retold on the silver screen as producers will turn the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal into a movie.More >
Two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday in Tennessee after holding an elderly couple captive and leading police on a chase by car and foot, authorities said.More >
