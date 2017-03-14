Fatal silicone injection case leads to guilty plea - CBS46 News

Fatal silicone injection case leads to guilty plea

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (AP) -

Federal prosecutors say a Georgia woman has pleaded guilty to eight felony counts and admitted to causing a person's death by illegally injecting her with liquid silicone.

In Tuesday's news release from the Justice Department, U.S. Attorney John Horn says 47-year-old Deanna Roberts pleaded guilty to charges involving the possession, transport and illegal injection of liquid silicone.

Roberts, of Sanford, Florida, is set for sentencing May 24.

Prosecutors said Roberts falsely claimed to be a licensed medical practitioner and illegally transported gallons of liquid silicone from Florida to Atlanta for clandestine cosmetic procedures between 2004 and December.

Prosecutors say Roberts falsely swore that she did not intend to inject the federally regulated material into humans. However, one person died after receiving an injection in the buttocks.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 
 

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Escaped inmate’s family: Turn yourself in before you get shot

    Escaped inmate’s family: Turn yourself in before you get shot

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:23:06 GMT
    Ricky DuboseRicky Dubose

    The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.

    More >

    The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.

    More >

  • Escaped GA inmates captured in Rutherford County

    Escaped GA inmates captured in Rutherford County

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:54:59 GMT

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether the escaped Georgia inmates were spotted in Shelbyville, TN, on Thursday morning.

    More >

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether the escaped Georgia inmates were spotted in Shelbyville, TN, on Thursday morning.

    More >

  • Gwinnett deputy saves dog's life while serving evictions

    Gwinnett deputy saves dog's life while serving evictions

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 7:36 AM EDT2017-06-13 11:36:49 GMT
    The puppy's new name is Klaus (WGCL)The puppy's new name is Klaus (WGCL)

    Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.

    More >

    Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.

    More >
    •   