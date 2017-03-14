Fatal silicone injection case leads to guilty plea

Federal prosecutors say a Georgia woman has pleaded guilty to eight felony counts and admitted to causing a person's death by illegally injecting her with liquid silicone.

In Tuesday's news release from the Justice Department, U.S. Attorney John Horn says 47-year-old Deanna Roberts pleaded guilty to charges involving the possession, transport and illegal injection of liquid silicone.

Roberts, of Sanford, Florida, is set for sentencing May 24.

Prosecutors said Roberts falsely claimed to be a licensed medical practitioner and illegally transported gallons of liquid silicone from Florida to Atlanta for clandestine cosmetic procedures between 2004 and December.

Prosecutors say Roberts falsely swore that she did not intend to inject the federally regulated material into humans. However, one person died after receiving an injection in the buttocks.

