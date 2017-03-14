Man wanted for sexual assault arrested at Atlanta airport

A man wanted for sexual assault was arrested while trying to fly out of the country from Atlanta.

The 60-year-old unidentified man was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 11.

A spokesperson with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the New Jersey man was preparing to board a flight to Nicaragua.

Officials say the man was wanted in New Jersey on two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

He was arrested and turned over to the U.S. Marshal's Service for extradition.

