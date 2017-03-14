Plan to help trafficking victims makes progress with state lawmakers

CBS46 continues to follow the problem of human trafficking in Georgia. Now comes word that a plan to help children just made major progress thanks to state lawmakers.

Dorsey Jones is a survivor of sex trafficking from when she was a child.

"I was sexually exploited from the age of 11-18 by multiple men in my community," says Jones.

She says she didn't feel that she could tell anyone what happened to her, and sometimes she says child victims are put in a situation that makes them especially vulnerable.

"They may not have food in their home, they might not have proper things they need, and all it takes is somebody to show some interest," says Jones.

She hopes legislation will give children that voice. It requires case workers to report certain data to the federal government.

"How many minors are commonly sex trafficked?" asked State Sen. Mary Margaret Oliver. "How did they come into the sex trafficking business, and how does that compare to other cities?"

If Georgia complies, it will quality for $110 million from the federal government. It's money that will provide services to these children.

"Treatment, proper bedding, mental health evaluations they need," says Jones.

Besides resources, Jones believes it'll give them hope. She wishes she would've had something like that.

"It would've been amazing for me," says Jones. "Even if I had a place like this, it could've changed my life tremendously."

Jones eventually found a family who helped her. Now she's hoping this extra federal funding will help others find hope like she did.

Jones is now a youth advocate for Youth Spark, a center that helps exploited children. Since the bill passed both chambers, it's now headed to the governor's office for his signature.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.