Employees hospitalized after aggravated assault at restaurant

Two employees were hospitalized after an aggravated assault at a restaurant in Avondale Estates on Tuesday.

Police say the incident occurred between two employees at a restaurant in the 100 block of N. Avondale Plaza.

Police say one person was identified as a suspect and taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to another hospital and is stable after undergoing surgery, according to authorities.

