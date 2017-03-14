Congress sends Trump drug test measure for unemployed

Congress has sent President Donald Trump a measure to expand the number of applicants for jobless benefits who can be drug-tested.

The White House has said Trump will sign the measure into law as a cancellation of "unnecessary regulations."

Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Congress have complained that under President Barack Obama, the government placed too many limits on states for deciding whether unemployment applicants can be drug-tested. The resolution passed by the House and approved by the Senate Tuesday would cancel those limits.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon says the new rule means too many people could be drug-tested, and "if you're looking for work, you're guilty of drug use until being proven innocent."

