Trump releases tax info ahead of TV report

A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
Two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday in Tennessee after holding an elderly couple captive and leading police on a chase by car and foot, authorities said.More >
One of the most embarrassing chapters in city history is about to be retold on the silver screen as producers will turn the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal into a movie.More >
Two Georgia inmates who are accused of escaping from a prison transport bus and killing two officers were captured two days after they escaped in Tennessee.More >
The family of Ricky Dubose, one of the inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers while escaping custody Tuesday, is pleading for him to turn himself in.More >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
Members of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will continue to hold community meetings regarding the 2017 Property Assessment notices.More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >
Early voting polls for the congressional District 6 race are now open in Cobb and Fulton.More >
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.More >
A judge may soon change the way Georgia voters cast their ballots just days before Election Day in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter is being honored with the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.More >
Karen Handel, the Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, is accusing her democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, of not wanting national exposure because of his "flimsy resume."More >
Georgia law requires Georgia residents to show photo identification when voting in person.More >
An officer with the Lumpkin Police Department in Stewart County is in stable condition after being shot at a gas station Monday afternoon.More >
