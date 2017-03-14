Cold, windy in Atlanta Wednesday

Plan on a very cold Wednesday in Atlanta with gusty northwest winds.

Will it rain?

No

Bundle up as you head to school and work Wednesday morning as temperatures in metro Atlanta are expected to drop into the 20s. Meanwhile, afternoon highs will be nearly 20 degrees below average with temps not expected to make it out of the 40s.

A freeze warnings is in effect for all of metro Atlanta and north Georgia, so be sure and bring in the pets and plants that are sensitive to cold temperatures.

8 AM

Sunny. 26°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Noon

Sunny. 37°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



3 PM

Sunny. 47°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



5 PM

Sunny. 46°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



7 PM

Sunny. 44°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



11 PM

Clear. 33°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Wednesday

7:46 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Saturday

