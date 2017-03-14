Police: Child safe after being abandoned in Atlanta

Police say a child is safe after being abandoned in Atlanta late Tuesday.

Officials received the call just before 9 p.m. from the 300 block of Boulevard NE.

A spokesperson with Atlanta police said they're working to get more information, but did confirm to CBS46 that the child was checked out by emergency officials at Grady Memorial Hospital and determined to be okay.

