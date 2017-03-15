Crash closes I-285 in DeKalb County

Crews are on scene working to clear a crash that has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-285 at Moreland Avenue in DeKalb County.

Not much is known about the crash, including if any injuries were sustained.

It is also unclear how many vehicles are involved. There is a small backup of traffic but nothing substantial.

GDOT expects the roadway to reopen around 4:30 a.m.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.