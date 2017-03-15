DeKalb County commissioners asking for raise

Police have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of a woman in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Waffle House.More >
A man accused of stomping on the windshield of someone's car has been arrested.More >
A suspect accused in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Brookhaven on June 1 is in police custody after being arrested Wednesday morning.More >
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a man who was shot and killed during a road rage incident on I-285 in DeKalb County on June 5.More >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
The Bedford County Sheriff said a Shelbyville couple was lucky to be alive after encountering two Georgia escaped inmates at their home on Thursday afternoon.More >
Two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday in Tennessee after holding an elderly couple captive and leading police on a chase by car and foot, authorities said.More >
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >
Two Georgia inmates who are accused of escaping from a prison transport bus and killing two officers were captured two days after they escaped in Tennessee.More >
One of the most embarrassing chapters in city history is about to be retold on the silver screen as producers will turn the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal into a movie.More >
