City council urging community involvement offers free child care at meetings

The city of Brookhaven is offering free child care during city council meetings in an effort to get more residents to attend.

The program "Kids Night In" also offers workshops for children ages 5 to 12 as the council aims at getting more community involvement.

As parents attend meetings, children can play in a supervised area that offers games, movies and other projects. The program begins at 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

The program, which began March 14, is believed to be the first of its kind in local government.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.