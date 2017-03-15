One dead as firefighters battle blaze at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Basil Eleby, the man accused of starting the fire under I-85 that caused a section of the roadway to collapse, is expected to appear in court Friday morning.More >
Investigators are trying to determine who sent threatening letters containing a powdery substance to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and many of her neighbors in Roswell.More >
As the manhunt ended for two escaped inmates accused in the fatal shootings of two corrections officers in Putnam County, CBS46 is taking a closer look inside one of the buses used to transport the inmates.More >
Hundreds of gun owners traded their guns for cash Thursday at an Atlanta event aimed at getting unwanted and illegally obtained guns off the streets.More >
Beyonce announced the four winners of her Formation Scholars Awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, and one of the students is a junior at Spelman College.More >
The Bedford County Sheriff said a Shelbyville couple was lucky to be alive after encountering two Georgia escaped inmates at their home on Thursday afternoon.More >
Two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday in Tennessee after holding an elderly couple captive and leading police on a chase by car and foot, authorities said.More >
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >
Two Georgia inmates who are accused of escaping from a prison transport bus and killing two officers were captured two days after they escaped in Tennessee.More >
One of the most embarrassing chapters in city history is about to be retold on the silver screen as producers will turn the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal into a movie.More >
