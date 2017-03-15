One dead as firefighters battle blaze at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta firefighters say misuse of a space heater possibly caused a fire that killed a man at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

The blaze started around 4:45 a.m. at the Venetian Hills apartment complex located in the 1800 block of Campbellton Road.

Once firefighters were able to safely enter the building, they discovered the body of a 64-year-old man. Authorities have not released his identity.

According to Dep. Chief Randall Slaughter, four other people in the apartment were able to escape, but they were unable to return and help the 64-year-old man.

#BREAKING Fire at apartment building on Campbellton Road, SW Atlanta. Watch @cbs46 for updates. pic.twitter.com/oMk8kJfn6S — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) March 15, 2017

The Red Cross is assisting 11 families (31 total people) displaced by the fire.. The complex sustained smoke and water damage in 20 units, according to Sgt. Cortez Stafford.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.