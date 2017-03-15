Partial closure on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County due to water main break

A water main break that supplies customers in both DeKalb and Henry counties has forced officials to partially block one lane on a busy roadway as crews work to fix the damage.

The break, which caused a large sinkhole to open up, happened late Tuesday night on Memorial Drive near Beech Road in DeKalb County.

One lane of Memorial Drive is currently shut down while Beech Road is entirely closed.

The 36 inch water main services customers in both DeKalb and Henry counties. It is unclear how many customers are affected by the break. The rupture also caused a sanitary spill further down on Beech Road.

Commuters are urged to seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

GDOT reports the roadway won't full reopen until 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

