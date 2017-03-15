McDonald's employee jumps out drive thru window to assist off-duty officer

A quick-thinking McDonald's employee came to the assistance of an off-duty police officer who was having a medical issue as she was going through the drive-thru.

The incident happened at one of the restaurant's locations in Doral, Florida.

CBS Miami reports as the woman was waiting for her food, an employee at the restaurant, Pedro Viloria, noticed something was wrong. The woman, who is a Miami-Dade police officer, was having some sort of medical issue and her foot came off the brake. The woman's two children were also inside the vehicle.

The vehicle began moving forward and that's when Viloria sprung into action. He quickly jumped out of the drive-thru window and came to the woman's aid.

A firefighter entering the restaurant was at the right place at the right time as he ran out and also offered assistance. A second employee who didn't want to be identified also assisted in giving the officer CPR.

The woman is recovering.

