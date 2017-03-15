Children and father re-enact Professor Robert Kelly's BBC interview

The Bedford County Sheriff said a Shelbyville couple was lucky to be alive after encountering two Georgia escaped inmates at their home on Thursday afternoon.More >
Tobias Thomas, 20, shot and killed Kalief C. Bey with a handgun on Brandt Court in Aiken.More >
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >
Two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday in Tennessee after holding an elderly couple captive and leading police on a chase by car and foot, authorities said.More >
Two Georgia inmates who are accused of escaping from a prison transport bus and killing two officers were captured two days after they escaped in Tennessee.More >
