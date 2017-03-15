Crash snarls traffic on EB I-20 in Conyers

A single-vehicle crash forced the closure of eastbound I-20 near Highway 162 in Rockdale County but the roadway has since reopened.

The vehicle overturned on the roadway and two people were trapped inside. They were freed and one person was transported to a nearby hospital by medical helicopter. The extent of the injuries sustained is unknown at this time.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The roadway reopened around 10:45 a.m.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.